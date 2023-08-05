WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Worker rescued after falling into rail tank car

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.

According to police and fire authorities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, emergency crews responded to Trinity Rail at around 7:30 p.m. after a worker fell into a tank.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the tank contained the chemical methyl tert-butyl ether, which caused the worker to become “incapacitated by the fumes that the product was producing.”

One person was rescued after officials say he fell in a rail tank car. (KAIT)

The victim was eventually able to recover enough to assist authorities with getting himself out of the tank.

“Once we arrived on scene, they were able to set up some ventilation and clear the air up inside the tank,” Hamrick said.

A decontamination process was performed on the victim because of the hazardous materials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Repairs on I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line scheduled for Monday
Harrison County Superintendent Mitchell King declined WLOX's several requests for an interview...
Harrison County Schools adds controversial rules to dress code ahead of Friday start
Harrison County Sheriff's candidates Louis Elias and Matt Haley join us for one last...
Elias vs Haley: Hear from both Harrison Co. Sheriff’s candidates ahead of Tuesday’s election
FILE - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up for the team's NFL football game...
Alvin Kamara suspended for 3 games for Las Vegas fight

Latest News

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Man rescued after falling in train tank car
Social media streamer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot after his giveaway caused...
Streamer charged after New York City giveaway chaos
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says