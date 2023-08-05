WLOX Careers
‘Unspeakable tragedy’: Vigil held for 10 dogs that died in a hot truck

A vigil was held for 10 dogs that died after overheating while traveling from an Illinois airport. (Source: WLS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE STATION, Ind. (CNN) - A vigil was held in Indiana for several dogs that died of heat stroke last week.

The German shepherds were being taken from O’Hare International Airport to an Indiana training facility when the air conditioning unit in the back of the truck failed.

According to Lake Station Police Department, 19 German shepherds became overheated. Ten of them died.

The Humane Society of Hobart and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals are calling for an independent investigation.

Police described the situation as heartbreaking.

“We wanted to bring everyone together to heal, to grieve and to console each other in what was an unspeakable tragedy,” a woman shared at the vigil. “All of your words of support, hugs, thoughts and prayers have not gone unnoticed.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

This story will be updated as more information is released.
Humans aren't the only ones trying to escape from the hot summer weather!
A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
FILE - Noah Gragson walks to his garage during a practice session for the NASCAR Daytona 500...
