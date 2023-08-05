WLOX Careers
North Gulfport Civic Club hosts 38th annual Candidates Forum ahead of primaries

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Primary elections are just around the corner, but before South Mississippians hit the polls, several are meeting some of the state and county candidates on Saturday as the North Gulfport Civic Club hosts its 38th Candidates Forum.

“I’m always coming out to support the candidates because they represent the community,” said local resident Sandra Wyche. “Everybody had the answers to the questions, but I would like to see action.”

People got a chance to meet several Harrison County candidates running for office and also were able to ask any questions they might have before placing their votes on Tuesday.

“It’s important that the communities be informed because if we are not informed, we cannot make wise decisions,” said resident Sharron Hall.

Candidates running for Board of Supervisors, Circuit Clerk and Harrison County Sheriff were among those present.

“Unfortunately, too many people go to the polls and don’t know anything about the candidates,” said Harrison County Circuit Clerk Justin Wetzel. “Civic organizations and different communities put on these types of forums so that community members can come out and learn about their candidates.”

“Anytime you are invited and you can go to a gathering to listen to the people in the community, you grow from that,” said Beverly Martin, Harrison County District 1 Supervisor. “You get the experience you need from that, and you get input from the people in the community.”

Larry Bradford, who is running for Mississippi State Auditor, also had a chance to speak.

“Years ago when it was the Civil Rights Movement and things of that nature — people of color, especially — we often times think that voting is not important, that our voice does not county,” he said. “It does count. It does count. Our voice is necessary, we are necessary, and we have to get all people out no matter who you are, all votes matter.”

Primary elections will be held August 8.

