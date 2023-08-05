Incredibly hot and humid this weekend

It’s already very warm and muggy this morning, and that will lead us into brutal heat today! Highs will be in the upper 90s, and possibly the triple digits. The heat index will be around 110-120 this afternoon! It’s imperative to stay hydrated and listen to your body if you’re going to spend much time outside. There is a chance for a few hit or miss storms today, but not everyone will see rain.

Rain chances will decrease overnight tonight, and we’ll stay warm and humid. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunday will be just as hot and humid as today. Highs will be in the upper 90s, and the heat index could be as high as 110-120. Once again, hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

Monday and Tuesday will remain very hot and humid. Highs will be back in the upper 90s, and each day will bring a few hit or miss storms.

