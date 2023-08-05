WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Eight rescued from sailboat Friday night on Lake Pontchartrain

Eight people were rescued -- five from the water -- after a distress call from a sailboat on...
Eight people were rescued -- five from the water -- after a distress call from a sailboat on Lake Pontchartrain on Friday night (Aug. 4), US Coast Guard officials said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eight people were rescued -- five from the water -- after a sailboat mishap Friday night (Aug. 4) on Lake Pontchartrain, the US Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans dispatched a rescue boat and a Jayhawk helicopter after receiving a distress call around 9 p.m. from a 35-foot vessel on the lake.

Upon arrival, the Coast Guard found that five people had been pulled from the water by a nearby Good Samaritan vessel. The Coast Guard rescued three other people who were still aboard the sailboat but were unable to operate it.

The Coast Guard described all eight rescued boaters as “last reported to be in stable condition.”

The sailboat was towed by the Coast Guard to the West End boat launch, where emergency personnel from the New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans EMS and New Orleans police awaited the passengers.

The Coast Guard did not detail the nature of the boat’s emergency or say how the people wound up in the water and in need of rescue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This story will be updated as more information is released.
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Repairs on I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line scheduled for Monday
Harrison County Superintendent Mitchell King declined WLOX's several requests for an interview...
Harrison County Schools adds controversial rules to dress code ahead of Friday start
Court blocks Mississippi ban on voting after some crimes, but GOP official will appeal ruling
Harrison County Sheriff's candidates Louis Elias and Matt Haley join us for one last...
Elias vs Haley: Hear from both Harrison Co. Sheriff’s candidates ahead of Tuesday’s election

Latest News

Humans aren't the only ones trying to escape from the hot summer weather!
High temperatures affecting cattle
Incredibly hot and humid today
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players spurned again as jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.4.23
No relief from heat this weekend. But, maybe a few storms?