Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Long Beach Bearcats

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach Bearcats are heading into year two under head coach Jacob Massey, and he says he’s learned some valuable lessons from his first year as a head coach.

“Just making sure we build a little depth, whether it be on offense, defense, or special teams is getting guys ready to play,” said Massey. “We had a ton of injuries and that was kind of some of the reasons we were out of some ball games.”

The Bearcats have already built some of the depth this offseason with 11 seniors on the 2023 squad and seven offensive returners and nine defensive returners

One of those offensive returners is junior quarterback Will Brady, who says the experience of coming back should be a major key to success.

“Got to have it honestly. Coming in and already knowing the feel of things, getting used to it, and bettering yourself as a player is a big part of that,” said Brady. “We’ve built a solid team, have a solid group of kids and I think we’re going to do a lot better with attitudes.”

A returner on the defensive side of the ball, junior safety and wide receiver Andre Windham says despite a new offensive and defensive scheme, the team feels closer and more locked in coming into the fall.

“I feel like every year we’re switching around but I feel like this could be the year we stick with it through the whole year and get it right, score some touchdowns,” said Windham. “Everybody stopped playing and we’re serious now, starting to act like more of a family.”

The Bearcats are aiming to turn over a new leaf in Long Beach.

Without a win last year, they’re focusing on building a foundation that will get them back to making a push for the postseason, and that ties into the motto for this year.

“We’re going with T.N.T and what it stands for is it ‘Takes No Talent.’ All the little things, being on time, hard work, effort, hustle, those types of things. That’s our motto and our kids have really bought in,” said Massey.

Long Beach kicks off the season with an opponent from right down the road in the Pass Christian Pirates in the Oyster Bowl.

