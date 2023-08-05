Boys & Girls Club hosts Great Futures Gala

WLOX Careers
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Investing in the youth across southern Mississippi, the Boys & Girls Club of the Gulf Coast hosts the Great Futures Gala inviting state officials, representatives, and local leaders.

The banquet focused on the need to provide for the children of Harrison and Hancock Counties.

The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum was the stage for Friday’s gala. Boys & Girls Club Gulf Coast says sponsorships and contributions from state leaders will help provide more resources.

“For me, it kept me out of trouble and I was able to experience a lot of things coming from a single parent household that I wouldn’t be able to experience otherwise, " said Kevin Felsher, State Representative House District 117.

State Representative Kevin Felsher can remember visiting the club in his younger years. Now, he’s aiming to invest and give back so others can have those opportunities.

“As a state legislator, I sit on corrections and we have over 19,000 people incarnated, our 400 million dollars. Why not invest that money on the front end on our kids instead of on the back end?” said Felsher.

Mississippi’s longest-serving Senator Tommy Gollott founded the Boys and Girls Club along with Ronald Marion and Bruce Stewart. An educational facility was unveiled as the new Tommy Gullott Opportunity Center.

“It’s a great place for children to grow and become future leaders. Build a great community with more and more Boys and Girls Clubs,” said Tommy Gollott.

“Focusing on robotics, focusing and mentoring. It’s really special because it’s going to give access to young children who normally don’t have that access,” said Crosby Parker, District Attorney for Hancock, Harrison, and Stone County.

Other initiatives are also taking place to assist the needs of youth.

“Mentoring, they have a program, the IMPACT program directly addressing our eight to twelve year olds. I can tell you, that’s a very important age group we need to mentor so we can stop youth violence,” said Parker.

More education centers along the coast are in the works targeting STEM, academics, and mental health support.

