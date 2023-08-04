WLOX Careers
Wreck in Gulfport caused by suicide, officials say

This story will be updated as more information is released.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer, one 25-year-old man is dead after committing suicide while behind the wheel on Cowan Road.

Officials say the incident took place around 9 a.m. near Seaway Road after a driver shot himself, causing his vehicle to hit another and leaving two people with minor injuries.

Police stayed on the scene for hours as investigators gathered evidence before clearing the vehicles and the roadway. Officials are withholding the victim’s name until next of kin are notified.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

