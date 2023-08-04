WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

TRAFFIC ALERT: Repairs on I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line scheduled for Monday

Repair work is set for Monday, August 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MDOT will have to repair damage near the I-10 bridge over the East Pearl River once again after a truck hit the westbound guardrail Thursday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair damage on the I-10 bridge over the East Pearl River once again after a truck hit the westbound side of the bridge Thursday morning.

Investigators say the 18-wheeler lost a front passenger tire which caused the collision. No one was injured in this week’s crash, but the impact caused traffic heading into Louisiana to be backed up for miles.

If this sounds like a familiar story, it is. For several weeks this summer, the bridge was down to just one westbound lane as MDOT crews worked to repair damage from when an 18-wheeler hit the span. Thursday’s impact was just west of that recently repaired area of the bridge.

Westbound drivers can expect to see those same backups again on Monday, August 7, when MDOT crews repair this newly damaged section of the guardrail. The repair work is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. The right lane of westbound I-10 will be closed, and drivers may want to consider an alternate route into Louisiana.

If you do, remember to stay north of I-10, exiting at Hwy 603 and then taking either Texas Flat Road or Hwy 43 toward I-59. The only road into Louisiana south of I-10 is Hwy 90, and it’s currently closed to traffic at the Pearl River Bridge.

The East Pearl River Bridge was constructed in 1966. It’s 30-feet wide. If the same bridge was constructed today, it would wider by at least 10-feet. The bridge has been hit several times since 2020.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash only involved one vehicle.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash only involved one vehicle.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the...
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate just before the Mississippi-Louisiana state line.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Superintendent Mitchell King declined WLOX's several requests for an interview...
Harrison County Schools adds controversial rules to dress code ahead of Friday start
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan

Latest News

A massive road widening project is happening now on Highway 57. As crews prepare to shut down...
Road work at Highway 57 already underway
We saw major congestion for about an hour in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared after causing congestion on 1-10 in Jackson Co.
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the...
Crews work overnight to clean up I-10 tractor-trailer crash
MDOT says eastbound lanes are what’s being affected now.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crawling near Ala. state line after 18-wheeler overturns