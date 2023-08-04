TRAFFIC ALERT: Repairs on I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line scheduled for Monday

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair damage on the I-10 bridge over the East Pearl River once again after a truck hit the westbound side of the bridge Thursday morning.

Investigators say the 18-wheeler lost a front passenger tire which caused the collision. No one was injured in this week’s crash, but the impact caused traffic heading into Louisiana to be backed up for miles.

If this sounds like a familiar story, it is. For several weeks this summer, the bridge was down to just one westbound lane as MDOT crews worked to repair damage from when an 18-wheeler hit the span. Thursday’s impact was just west of that recently repaired area of the bridge.

Westbound drivers can expect to see those same backups again on Monday, August 7, when MDOT crews repair this newly damaged section of the guardrail. The repair work is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. The right lane of westbound I-10 will be closed, and drivers may want to consider an alternate route into Louisiana.

If you do, remember to stay north of I-10, exiting at Hwy 603 and then taking either Texas Flat Road or Hwy 43 toward I-59. The only road into Louisiana south of I-10 is Hwy 90, and it’s currently closed to traffic at the Pearl River Bridge.

The East Pearl River Bridge was constructed in 1966. It’s 30-feet wide. If the same bridge was constructed today, it would wider by at least 10-feet. The bridge has been hit several times since 2020.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash only involved one vehicle. (Mississippi Highway Patrol)

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate just before the Mississippi-Louisiana state line. (Mississippi Highway Patrol)

