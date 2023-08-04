WLOX Careers
Sheriff’s office asking for help in locating runaway teen from Greene Co.

Cortlen Jase Moody, 16, reportedly stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. The...

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Greene County is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who has been reported missing.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Cortlen Jase Moody was last seen at his home at Willams Drive in Leakesville Friday morning.

Investigators said Moody’s grandmother, who he’s been living with, told them that she noticed he was not home around 8:30 a.m. She said he was in his room earlier around 5:30 a.m.

Moody reportedly stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. The sheriff’s department said he was last seen wearing a blue basketball shirt with matching shorts.




GCSO was told by Moody’s grandmother that he could have possibly run off to the McClain area where she has a daughter who lives there, but it was later determined that he was not there.

If anyone has information on Moody’s whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 394-2342.

