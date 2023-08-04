Ocean Springs begins 2023-24 school year with new superintendent
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The start of a new school year always means new students, some new teachers, and at Ocean Springs, a new superintendent of schools.
Superintendent Michael Lindsey said his first day was focused on learning the system and absorbing the rhythm of his new role.
“We spent the morning in the car rider lines, greeting the kids, getting to know the teachers and visiting classrooms,” Lindsey said. “It’s always exciting, whether you’re a student, teacher or superintendent. On the first day, you’re excited to get the kids back in the building.”
The 28-year veteran of the educational world visited the high school as well as other campuses in the district. He said the goal is to learn “The Greyhound Way” and be there for teachers and staff members.
“As superintendent, you can’t forget what it’s like to be in the classroom as a teacher. They have the toughest jobs and the most important jobs in the district. So, at the end of the day, we’re here to support them and the staff,” Lindsey added.
Michael Lindsey isn’t the only new school superintendent in Jackson County this year. David Baggett, who not only graduated from Ocean Springs High School, but also served as the school’s principal, took over as superintendent of the Jackson County School District this summer.
Friday also marked the first day of school for several other South Mississippi school districts, including Harrison County.
