Ocean Springs begins 2023-24 school year with new superintendent

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The start of a new school year always means new students, some new teachers, and at Ocean Springs, a new superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Michael Lindsey said his first day was focused on learning the system and absorbing the rhythm of his new role.

“We spent the morning in the car rider lines, greeting the kids, getting to know the teachers and visiting classrooms,” Lindsey said. “It’s always exciting, whether you’re a student, teacher or superintendent. On the first day, you’re excited to get the kids back in the building.”

New OS School Dist Superintendent Michael Lindsey has spent the first morning of school visiting different campuses, including here at OS High School. pic.twitter.com/qNKhvIY9te — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 4, 2023

The 28-year veteran of the educational world visited the high school as well as other campuses in the district. He said the goal is to learn “The Greyhound Way” and be there for teachers and staff members.

“As superintendent, you can’t forget what it’s like to be in the classroom as a teacher. They have the toughest jobs and the most important jobs in the district. So, at the end of the day, we’re here to support them and the staff,” Lindsey added.

I snapped a pic of these OS High School Admins bringing a strong 1st day shoe game to campus. 😀 pic.twitter.com/TcKHiiHCih — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) August 4, 2023

Michael Lindsey isn’t the only new school superintendent in Jackson County this year. David Baggett, who not only graduated from Ocean Springs High School, but also served as the school’s principal, took over as superintendent of the Jackson County School District this summer.

Superintendent David Baggett joins us to talk about the exciting things happening this year in the Jackson County School District.

Friday also marked the first day of school for several other South Mississippi school districts, including Harrison County.

Bill Snyder takes us to North Woolmarket Elementary for the first day of school for the Harrison County School District.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.