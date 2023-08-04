WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Ocean Springs begins 2023-24 school year with new superintendent

Ocean Springs School Superintendent Michael Lindsey said his first day was focused on learning...
Ocean Springs School Superintendent Michael Lindsey said his first day was focused on learning the system and absorbing the rhythm of his new role.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The start of a new school year always means new students, some new teachers, and at Ocean Springs, a new superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Michael Lindsey said his first day was focused on learning the system and absorbing the rhythm of his new role.

“We spent the morning in the car rider lines, greeting the kids, getting to know the teachers and visiting classrooms,” Lindsey said. “It’s always exciting, whether you’re a student, teacher or superintendent. On the first day, you’re excited to get the kids back in the building.”

The 28-year veteran of the educational world visited the high school as well as other campuses in the district. He said the goal is to learn “The Greyhound Way” and be there for teachers and staff members.

“As superintendent, you can’t forget what it’s like to be in the classroom as a teacher. They have the toughest jobs and the most important jobs in the district. So, at the end of the day, we’re here to support them and the staff,” Lindsey added.

Michael Lindsey isn’t the only new school superintendent in Jackson County this year. David Baggett, who not only graduated from Ocean Springs High School, but also served as the school’s principal, took over as superintendent of the Jackson County School District this summer.

Superintendent David Baggett joins us to talk about the exciting things happening this year in the Jackson County School District.

Friday also marked the first day of school for several other South Mississippi school districts, including Harrison County.

Bill Snyder takes us to North Woolmarket Elementary for the first day of school for the Harrison County School District.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Repairs on I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line scheduled for Monday
Harrison County Superintendent Mitchell King declined WLOX's several requests for an interview...
Harrison County Schools adds controversial rules to dress code ahead of Friday start
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan

Latest News

FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win $1.35 billion jackpot
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Repairs on I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line scheduled for Monday
Live music, carnival games, good food, and even a rodeo! Flora Dedeaux gives us a look at...
What's this weekend? Frets for Pets, the Black Rodeo, and Biloxi's First Friday
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast