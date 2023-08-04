WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Friday’s Forecast

I hope you’re finding ways to stay cool in this scorching weather. Unfortunately, there’s no relief in sight just yet.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I hope you’re finding ways to stay cool in this scorching weather. Unfortunately, there’s no relief in sight just yet. Our Friday forecast remains dangerously hot with highs soaring from 97 to 101 degrees. But that’s not all. Brace yourselves for the possibility of a heat index reaching a dangerous 115! It’s crucial to take all necessary precautions to protect yourself from this extreme heat. Also, keep an eye on the sky as we have a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms, especially near George and Jackson Counties. Though these storms may bring some relief, they could also pose risks with lightning and gusty winds. So, stay alert and stay safe. This dangerous heat is set to continue into the weekend. This makes it imperative to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of...
I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line will have to be repaired. Again.
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
Harrison County Superintendent Mitchell King declined WLOX's several requests for an interview...
Harrison County Schools adds controversial rules to dress code ahead of Friday start
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan

Latest News

I hope you’re finding ways to stay cool in this scorching weather. Unfortunately, there’s no...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Excessive heat continues. Evening storms?
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.3.23
Excessive heat warning Friday, evening storms possible
Eric's First Alert Forecast 8.3.23
A little hotter Friday. Evening storms?