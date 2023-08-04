Friday’s Forecast

I hope you’re finding ways to stay cool in this scorching weather. Unfortunately, there’s no relief in sight just yet. Our Friday forecast remains dangerously hot with highs soaring from 97 to 101 degrees. But that’s not all. Brace yourselves for the possibility of a heat index reaching a dangerous 115! It’s crucial to take all necessary precautions to protect yourself from this extreme heat. Also, keep an eye on the sky as we have a chance for hit-or-miss thunderstorms, especially near George and Jackson Counties. Though these storms may bring some relief, they could also pose risks with lightning and gusty winds. So, stay alert and stay safe. This dangerous heat is set to continue into the weekend. This makes it imperative to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

