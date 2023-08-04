Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Gulfport Admirals

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Admirals are coming off of a nine-win season and playoff appearance in 2022, and this year, with a new coaching staff led by former Ocean Springs head coach Blake Pennock, they hope to sail even farther.

With a new coaching staff comes a new playbook; Coach Pennock says the main goal over the summer was to get everyone on the same page.

“You kind of have to start from scratch a little bit,” said Pennock. “It’s a slow process but we’ve had a good summer and were able to gain some ground there and I think our first couple of days of practice have been pretty good. The kids have been really good and our coaches have been phenomenal.”

The Admirals come into the season with more than 20 seniors and more than a dozen returning starters, but with a new system, the coaches and returners have their homework.

“It’s definitely a balancing act,” said Pennock. “You have certain ways that you do things but you want to find out what those guys do well too. That’s been an evaluation for us as coaches on the fly while also putting in some things that we truly believe in that are going to be successful.”

One of those seniors is running back Gavin Brown. Coming into his final year with the Admirals, he says they’ve adjusted well to the new playbook and coaching style in the offseason.

“It was slow at first, we took it step by step and day by day,” said Brown. “As we got deeper into the summer and spring we got a little bit better with it, we started picking up more and he started giving us more. So far I really think we got good at it and being able to move at a fast pace with it.

Safety Jaquian Payton is another member of the senior class. In addition to helping the underclassmen better prepare for this season and beyond, he says he wants to set a good example every day and bring one certain thing to every practice.

“Energy. Bringing a lot of energy to the weight room,” said Payton. “In the summer we know it’s hard days, waking up early in the morning, so we bring out that energy to get practice rolling. Once we’re good and get that energy going, we flow like a well-oiled machine and we just get flowing. We’re getting better with it, we had some struggles but we’re just getting way better with it and we’re just rolling.”

The Admirals kick their season off against Gautier in the Port City Bowl on August 25.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.