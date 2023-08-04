WLOX Careers
Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints

The deal likely makes Jordan a Saint for life, potentially completing a 15-year career playing for only one team, the New Orleans Saints
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ all-time franchise-leading sack leader, defensive end Cam Jordan, has reached a two-year extension to stay in New Orleans through the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that the agreement is a guaranteed contract worth $27.5 million for two years.

Jordan, 34, will be receiving the largest contract on average and guarantees for a defensive player in the history of the league at his age, according to Shefter.

Fox 8′s Madeline Adams points out that Jordan has said in the past that he has a goal of playing 15 years in the NFL and this new extension would complete his target number of 15 years.

Jordan was selected by the Saints out of California in the first round of the 2011 draft and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times.

