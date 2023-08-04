WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Alvin Kamara suspended for 3 games: report

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL is suspending New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara for three games for his role in a fight outside of a Las Vegas nightclub in 2022, according to insider Adam Schefter.

The decision comes down two days after Kamara was excused from practice to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to tell his side of the story.

On Friday, the Saints star spoke out about the incident for the first time, expressing remorse and embarrassment for his “completely wrong” decisions.

RELATED STORIES

Kamara speaks out for first time since Vegas fight: ‘It was poor judgment’

TMZ released a video allegedly showing Saints running back Alvin Kamara punching a man in a Las Vegas

“It’s a tough ordeal to be in,” he explained. “I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured. Poor judgment on my end. Definitely a bad decision. But I’m a man - everything I’ve ever done in my life I’ve stood on and I can take accountability for. I can say I’m wrong. I was completely wrong.”

Kamara and co-defendants Chris Lammons, Darring Young, and Percy Harris were arrested after allegedly punching, kicking, and stomping on Darnell Greene Jr. during an altercation outside of an elevator the night before the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge. A civil lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount, according to Greene’s attorney.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Repairs on I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line scheduled for Monday
Harrison County Superintendent Mitchell King declined WLOX's several requests for an interview...
Harrison County Schools adds controversial rules to dress code ahead of Friday start
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan

Latest News

Alvin Kamara speaks on Vegas fight for first time
Kamara speaks out for first time since Vegas fight: ‘It was poor judgment’
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) || (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Former Southern Miss, Ole Miss players catch first NFL passes of 2023 preseason
Alvin Kamara stands on the practice field during Saints training camp on July 26, 2023.
Alvin Kamara planning to meet with NFL commissioner Goodell to share his side of Vegas fight story