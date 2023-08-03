Woman and 2 children found dead at NAS Pensacola beach in apparent drowning

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a woman and two children under the age of 10 were found dead along the beach at NAS Pensacola in an apparent drowning.

Officials said they responded Wednesday night to the beach and recovered the body of a woman in her 30s and pronounced her dead on the scene.

The woman had with her a boy and a girl, both under the age of 10, and a full search and rescue was conducted through the night to find them, according to authorities.

ECSO said they recovered the juveniles early Thursday morning along the shoreline and pronounced them both deceased.

Officials confirmed they were family of a U.S. Marine, but were unsure if they were stationed there.

Authorities said they do not expect any foul play.

