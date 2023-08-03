WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Why are coyote populations expanding? Partly, a lack of wolves

Experts say coyotes also thrive in our modern world
The coyote, seen here in Great Smoky Mountains, has expanded its range in the eastern U.S.
The coyote, seen here in Great Smoky Mountains, has expanded its range in the eastern U.S.(WVUE)
By John Snell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many people might be surprised to learn that, a couple of centuries ago, timber wolves roamed Louisiana.

Coyotes lived, primarily, in the western United States.

“As wolves and cougars disappeared, that opened up lanes for coyotes,” said Joe Forys, Curator of Large Mammals at the Audubon Zoo.

In more modern times, Forys sees many other reasons for a dramatic expansion in the coyotes’ range, including their adaptability.

“They can live in wetlands, they can live in deserts, they can live in mountains, they can live in valleys,” he says.

While large predators, such as grizzly bears and wolves, typically steer clear of man, coyotes thrive in the shadows of our modern world.

“We provide garbage. We provide shelter. We feed feral cats. We feed birds,” Forys said.

This summer, local officials have heard frequent complaints from residents about coyotes plaguing parks or even neighborhoods on both sides of the Mississippi River.

RELATED STORIES

Growing numbers of coyotes in New Orleans and Metairie raise concerns among residents

Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website notes other factors have played a role in helping the coyote increase its range, including “expansion of human development and fragmentation of the once vast woodland areas of the eastern and southeastern United States.”

Like many other experts, Forys believes indiscriminately hunting coyotes would backfire.

“If you take alpha pairs out and you leave a void, others will fill that void and they will fill that void with more animals than were there before,” he explains.

Forys advises people to avoid littering or feeding animals outside in places that are accessible to coyotes.

Eventually, he said, the coyote population will top out at some maximum numbers, or “carrying capacity.”

The problem is no one knows what that number might be.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of...
I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line will have to be repaired. Again.
FILE - Singer Taylor Swift performs on stage in a concert at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2018,...
Taylor Swift announces 3 back-to-back shows in New Orleans in 2024
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Harrison County Superintendent Mitchell King declined WLOX's several requests for an interview...
Harrison County Schools adds controversial rules to dress code ahead of Friday start
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan
Moss Point Redevelopment Authority reviews waterfront development plan

Latest News

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an...
Cam Jordan reaches 2-year extension with Saints
I hope you’re finding ways to stay cool in this scorching weather. Unfortunately, there’s no...
Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win $1.25 billion jackpot
I hope you’re finding ways to stay cool in this scorching weather. Unfortunately, there’s no...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid