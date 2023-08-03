Watch The 5′ O Clock Show “On the Road” in Moss Point one month after tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 4 O’Clock crew hit the road and headed out to Moss Point Wednesday for a special live broadcast, more than a month after a devastating tornado ripped through the area.

Below, you can watch each segment from the show, giving you an idea of where the recovery and relief process stands for the still-struggling city.

We speak with residents, officials, volunteers, and others- all part of Moss Point’s story.

If you would like to help those in need, you can donate through the United Way for Jackson & George Counties. Visit wlox.com/rebuildmosspoint.

Volunteer efforts are also still needed. Call New Life Disaster Relief at 228-596-0390 to see how you can help.

All things MEMA related as well as donating through United Way.

The school had parts where the roof was ripped off, even the football stadium was destroyed.

Resident Carol Green discusses her experience.

Learn about ways you can lend a hand.

