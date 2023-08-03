WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Vancleave convenience store enjoys spike in business thanks to Highway 57 project

On August 5, Humphrey Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Highway 57 infrastructure...
On August 5, Humphrey Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Highway 57 infrastructure work in the area.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s always busy at the Honey Hole on Highway 57 in Vancleave. The store has it all and they’ve seen it all — especially lately.

Right behind their building, the massive nine-mile, $212 million project that will be the four-lane Highway 57 takes place.

“It brings in a lot of business,” said James Bell, The Honey Hole manager.

He says just like their menu expanding, he’s seen more customers since the roadwork started back in March.

“In the mornings and in the afternoons, before they go to work, on their lunch breaks, they come in here,” Bell said.

Richard Bounds with Neel-Schaffer showed us all the twists and turns of the new road, from its beginning just north of I-10 to the ending near Twin Magnolias.

From now until at least 2027, drivers in this area will see plenty of grating, paving, bridging and draining not only to make Highway 57 a viable hurricane evacuation route, but also to alleviate traffic issues on the current two-lane road.

James Bell’s hoping more people will keep dropping by the Honey Hole.

“Down the road, I really don’t know. They’re supposed to bring in more people. They bring in new people every week.”

Vancleave will see more road work on August 5 as Humphrey Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Highway 57 infrastructure work in the area.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now retired from the automotive business Butch Oustalet is focused on growing his charitable...
Butch “Big O” Oustalet sells dealerships, turning focus to charity
We saw major congestion for about an hour in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared after causing congestion on 1-10 in Jackson Co.
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
GUILTY: Jury finds suspect in fatal I-10 road rage incident guilty of manslaughter
In Jackson County, there have been a string of break-ins and burglaries.
Jackson County neighbors take a stand against crime
29-year-old, John Ross McElhenney, of Biloxi, MS
Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child

Latest News

Animal Rescue Corps Newton, MS
Humane Society of South Mississippi warns against ‘self-proclaiming rescues’
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of...
I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line will have to be repaired. Again.
Chicago the Musical opens at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center
Tony Award-winning musical returns to South Mississippi stage
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus....
Babies should get new drug that prevents RSV, CDC panel says