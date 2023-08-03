Vancleave convenience store enjoys spike in business thanks to Highway 57 project

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s always busy at the Honey Hole on Highway 57 in Vancleave. The store has it all and they’ve seen it all — especially lately.

Right behind their building, the massive nine-mile, $212 million project that will be the four-lane Highway 57 takes place.

“It brings in a lot of business,” said James Bell, The Honey Hole manager.

He says just like their menu expanding, he’s seen more customers since the roadwork started back in March.

“In the mornings and in the afternoons, before they go to work, on their lunch breaks, they come in here,” Bell said.

Richard Bounds with Neel-Schaffer showed us all the twists and turns of the new road, from its beginning just north of I-10 to the ending near Twin Magnolias.

From now until at least 2027, drivers in this area will see plenty of grating, paving, bridging and draining not only to make Highway 57 a viable hurricane evacuation route, but also to alleviate traffic issues on the current two-lane road.

James Bell’s hoping more people will keep dropping by the Honey Hole.

“Down the road, I really don’t know. They’re supposed to bring in more people. They bring in new people every week.”

Vancleave will see more road work on August 5 as Humphrey Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Highway 57 infrastructure work in the area.

