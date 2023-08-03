TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 near LA line causes congestion

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 in Hancock County Thursday morning is causing major congestion.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate just before the Mississippi-Louisiana state line.

MDOT’s traffic map shows congestion building between the state line and the MS 607 / NASA Stennis Exit 2.

As of 7:15 a.m., the right lane is blocked so traffic is moving slowly. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. If you’re traveling in the area, use caution and be prepared to stop.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.