Thursday’s Forecast

Heat bubble sitting on top of us for now. Will it shift slightly away from us by next week? Click and watch the forecast video for details.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
It should be a beautiful morning. But, don’t let that deceive you. Today’s heat may become unforgiving. High temperatures ranging from 94 to 99 degrees, coupled with extreme humidity, will create a dangerous heat index of up to 111 degrees between 10 AM to 7 PM. Take it seriously, folks. We’re under a heat advisory. And this weather can lead to severe heat-related illnesses. If you can, stay indoors and keep your outdoor activities to a minimum during the peak hours. And while we’re at it, there’s also a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms in the mix, but most areas may stay dry. Take care, and stay cool and safe today!

