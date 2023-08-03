Thursday’s Forecast

It should be a beautiful morning. But, don’t let that deceive you. Today’s heat may become unforgiving. High temperatures ranging from 94 to 99 degrees, coupled with extreme humidity, will create a dangerous heat index of up to 111 degrees between 10 AM to 7 PM. Take it seriously, folks. We’re under a heat advisory. And this weather can lead to severe heat-related illnesses. If you can, stay indoors and keep your outdoor activities to a minimum during the peak hours. And while we’re at it, there’s also a slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms in the mix, but most areas may stay dry. Take care, and stay cool and safe today!

