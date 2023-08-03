WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

13 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say

Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. A dozen of people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk and then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people near a subway station in the city of Seongnam.(Hong Hae-in/Yonhap via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk and then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people near a subway station in the city of Seongnam.

Yoon Sung-hyun, an official from the southern Gyeonggi provincial police department, said at least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle. Police did not confirm whether any were in serious condition.

Police were questioning an unidentified suspect who was arrested at the scene.

In response to the attack, the National Police Agency said it would hold an online meeting later Thursday with regional police chiefs to discuss ways to deal with stabbings and other attacks against random targets.

Last month, a knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the capital, Seoul, killing one person, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now retired from the automotive business Butch Oustalet is focused on growing his charitable...
Butch “Big O” Oustalet sells dealerships, turning focus to charity
We saw major congestion for about an hour in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared after causing congestion on 1-10 in Jackson Co.
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
GUILTY: Jury finds suspect in fatal I-10 road rage incident guilty of manslaughter
In Jackson County, there have been a string of break-ins and burglaries.
Jackson County neighbors take a stand against crime
29-year-old, John Ross McElhenney, of Biloxi, MS
Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Man accused of scamming religious groups out of more than $32 million
In this 2023 artist illustration by Alberto Gennari, Perucetus colossus is reconstructed in its...
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 near LA line causes congestion
This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows James Phillip Barnes. The...
Florida set to execute inmate James Phillip Barnes in nurse’s 1988 hammer killing
FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15,...
The Parkland school massacre will be reenacted, with gunfire, in lawsuit against sheriff’s deputy