Pass Christian is no longer permitting new RV Parks within city limits

Pass Christian is restricting RV Parks and manufactured homes from coming into the city.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) -Pass Christian is restricting RV Parks and manufactured homes from coming into the city.

“There seems to be a lot of vacant land in Pass Christian. There’s not really a need or a want for RV Parks. Therefore, we tried to proceed moving forward with the planning commission for the disallowance of RV parks inside the city limits,” Alderman, Kirk Kimball said.

Council Member Kirk Kimball says the city currently has one operating RV Park and another under construction. But residents had some concerns.

“The citizens of Ward Three have reached out to me. They’re upset. They have some concerns, and those concerns need to be met. Mainly drainage was an issue with the RV Park that’s under construction,” Kimball said.

According to Kimball, drainage issues are a big concern for the city, which is one reason they acted.

“We are very low line. With this particular RV Park, they didn’t do their due diligence; there was really no drainage installed, and so now we are having to go back and install proper drainage. That is really the lifeblood of this city,” Kimball said.

Noise and property value are also big concerns.

During a public hearing, the board accepted a determination made by the planning commission based on a prior amendment to the zoning ordinance that new RV Parks are not permitted in city limits.

“Our land prices have escalated over the years. We’ve got a lot of new residents in. We are open to business, but this is not something that the citizens want,” Kimball said.

According to Kimball, the developer of the RV park that is under construction is working to meet requirements. This law won’t affect its development.

The Board also accepted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to restrict manufactured homes in the portion of the Mixed-Use Commercial District only in the X and X500 flood zones in the area bounded on the West by Emerald Oaks Subdivision, North by Demourelle Road, South by the Power Line Transmission Easement and bounded on the East by Espy Avenue.

