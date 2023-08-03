Moss Point tornado survivors share their stories and hopes for the future

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Merchants and Marine Bank in Moss Point, Mississippi, was severely damaged when an EF-2 tornado ripped through the city on June 19, destroying businesses and homes in Moss Point.

Millette Administrators, a Moss Point insurance company, worked and rented office space in the building.

Members of the group returned to the ravaged Merchants and Marine Bank building 45 days after the tornado touched down to share their stories.

Teresa Ducksworth said she remembers the horrors of hiding on a set of stairs with her friend Shannon Millette when the tornado hit.

“Terrifying. I guess that’s the best way to describe it,” Ducksworth said. “We just kind of hunkered down there. I was up against the wall Shannon was trying to cover me and protect me.”

The two were able to ride out the tornado. Millette said he’s still amazed that they were given a second chance at life.

“I see a lot of people weren’t as lucky; you know, they lost their homes, so we’re very fortunate,” Millette said.

Administrator Terry Crane and his son Logan immediately ran downstairs when the tornado touched down. They said it wasn’t easy for them to get out of the building.

The doors to the bank were locked that day because of the Juneteenth holiday, and they had to hide in a small corner.

“Everything was falling; ceiling tiles were coming in,” Crane said. “From the time we were upstairs, to the time it was actually over, it was less than a minute roughly.”

The tornado ravaged their offices, and plans are underway to demolish and rebuild the structure.

Crane said he and his colleagues are partnering with Merchants and Marine Bank in rebuilding the city of Moss Point and continuing to serve its people.

“We are going to partner with them to do just that. We’re going to build back, be better and stronger than before, and help Moss Point get on its feet again,” Crane said.

Millette Administrators is finding temporary refuge in the Jackson County Small Business Incubator until the bank reopens.

