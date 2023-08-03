Mississippi Power works to assist customers with power bills

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In response to the intense heat wave and challenging economic conditions, Mississippi Power announced a plan of relief for its customers on Wednesday.

The Mississippi Power Foundation, which is funded by the company’s shareholders, has donated $350,000 to United Way to help customers pay their energy bills.

“The majority of the calls we’re currently receiving are for energy assistance,” said United Way of South Mississippi CEO Kathy Springer.

According to a press release, Catholic Charities will administer the funds to customers on behalf of United Way.

If you are serviced by Mississippi Power, you are eligible to apply for assistance. You can do so by calling a Catholic Charities representative at 228-701-0555.

“This weather and the heat wave is extreme, to say the least, and we want to make sure that we’re assisting our customers in every way we can,” Mississippi Power Foundation Executive Director Steven Dick said.

The power company is not stopping there.

From now until Labor Day weekend, Mississippi Power will not charge you any late fees or disconnect your service for any reason.

“The fact that we have an opportunity to help them with their energy bills to provide them with a little bit of relief as they move forward, I think is transformational,” Dick said.

