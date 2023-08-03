WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

I-10 bridge at Miss.-La. state line will have to be repaired. Again.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair this section of guardrail on the I-10 bridge over the East Pearl River after a truck hit the westbound side of the bridge Thursday morning.(MDOT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have to repair damage on the I-10 bridge over the East Pearl River once again after a truck hit the westbound side of the bridge Thursday morning.    

Investigators say the 18-wheeler lost a front passenger tire which caused the collision. No one was injured in this week’s crash, but the impact caused traffic heading into Louisiana to be backed up for miles.

If this sounds like a familiar story, it is. For several weeks this summer, the bridge was down to just one westbound lane as MDOT crews worked to repair damage from when an 18-wheeler hit the span. Thursday’s impact was just west of that recently repaired area of the bridge.

Westbound drivers can expect to see those same backups again one day next week when MDOT crews repair this newly damaged section of the guardrail.

The East Pearl River Bridge was constructed in 1966. It’s 30-feet wide. If the same bridge was constructed today, it would wider by at least 10-feet. The bridge has been hit several times since 2020.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash only involved one vehicle.
Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash only involved one vehicle.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the...
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate just before the Mississippi-Louisiana state line.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now retired from the automotive business Butch Oustalet is focused on growing his charitable...
Butch “Big O” Oustalet sells dealerships, turning focus to charity
We saw major congestion for about an hour in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared after causing congestion on 1-10 in Jackson Co.
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
GUILTY: Jury finds suspect in fatal I-10 road rage incident guilty of manslaughter
In Jackson County, there have been a string of break-ins and burglaries.
Jackson County neighbors take a stand against crime
29-year-old, John Ross McElhenney, of Biloxi, MS
Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child

Latest News

A massive road widening project is happening now on Highway 57. As crews prepare to shut down...
Road work at Highway 57 already underway
We saw major congestion for about an hour in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared after causing congestion on 1-10 in Jackson Co.
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the...
Crews work overnight to clean up I-10 tractor-trailer crash
MDOT says eastbound lanes are what’s being affected now.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crawling near Ala. state line after 18-wheeler overturns