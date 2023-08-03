Countdown to Kickoff 2023: East Central Hornets

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) -The East Central Hornets are coming into 2023 with playoff hopes in mind, after a first round appearance last year, they’re hoping for much more this year.

“Something that’s an ill taste in our mouth is we haven’t won a playoff game in four years,” said head coach Sam Huff. “These kids know that and we feel like they’re hungry and ready to make a change.”

The Hornets are aiming to make that change with 27 seniors, five defensive returning starters , and six offensive returning starters.

For second year coach Huff, he says the expectation for the Hornets hasn’t changed and the team is already embracing it.

“First and foremost is them maintaining the work ethic that’s expected of them,” he said. “The group last year set the tone and it’s just continuing that mentality of hard work, being at practice every day and accomplishing the goals we set preseason.”

One of those seniors is defensive tackle Gabe Miller who says they’re ready to prove they have what it takes to keep the season going into late November.

“I want to make it deep into the playoffs and show these coaches that we can,” said Miller. “I know we work our butt off every day and we’re going to be able to do it. We’re family on the field and family off the field, it’s all great.”

Another senior Caleb Garner is embracing new responsibilities on and off the field as he makes the switch from outside linebacker to quarterback.

Good character for one and hard work and leadership is a huge thing on and off the field,” said Garner. “Everything you do you work hard at it, you be a leader, and be a leader in the right way and that’s a huge thing about being quarterback.”

Regardless if its on the field or not, the Hornets know it’ll take accountability and hard work to break that four-year streak in the post season.

“It’s a really important thing to us to be able to break that streak and win that playoff game and it would be a really special thing for us to do it,” added Garner.

The Hornets open up the season right down the road taking on George County.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.