Circuit Clerk leads poll-worker training ahead of election day

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Citizens were seen casting their absentee ballots at the Harrison County Circuit Clerk’s office Thursday as the deadline approaches Saturday.

Meanwhile, election officials are gearing up for their big day on August 8.

“The local elections, the local officials, are the ones that actually represent you and have influence over what goes on in your community,” Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner said.

Ladner said she hopes the races on this ballot will draw better crowds than previous elections.

“We prepare, along with the election commissioners, for 100% of the turnout,” she said. “We prepare as if everyone’s coming to vote. And it’s kind of sad to see that you prepare for everyone and then you get 24% or less actually turn out.”

Part of that preparation work includes leading training classes for poll workers.

Gulfport resident Valerie Hill attended Ladner’s 1 p.m. session Thursday.

Hill worked for an elected official for over 16 years, and while said she’s familiar with the process, she has also never volunteered to be a part of it until now.

“Now, I’m retired, so, I’m going to work the polls this time,” she said. “And I am excited about that.”

Come Tuesday, Hill will be working an all-new precinct in District 4.

“I’m trying to learn this new iPad to make sure I’m well aware of how it operates,” she said during the training course.

This year, all the county’s pollers are upgrading from laptops to tablets.

“Our hope is that it will be an easy transition,” Ladner said. “Poll workers will be able to check in the voters as they come in a little quicker than they have in the past, and we hope that this helps with that.”

The Circuit Clerk’s Office in Gulfport is extending its hours to remain open until voters’ last chance to cast an absentee ballot: 12 p.m. Saturday.

To find out where your precinct for in-person voting on August 8 is located, you can:

Check the “county” precinct location on your voter registration card

Call the Circuit Clerk’s Office at 228-865-4005

Click here to search online

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.