WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest
Rebuild Moss Point

Birth control pills recalled amid concerns over effectiveness

The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the...
The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the effectiveness of the pills and result in unplanned pregnancy.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two lots of Tydemy birth control pills are being recalled over possible reduced effectiveness, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Tydemy is produced by Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

The affected lots were distributed in the U.S. between June 3, 2022, and May 31, 2023. They are set to expire in January and September 2024.

The recall announcement said the lots tested low for ascorbic acid, which might impact the effectiveness of the pills and result in unplanned pregnancy.

High levels of an impurity were also found.

Lupin said it hasn’t received any reports of adverse effects or unexpected pregnancies related to the pills.

The company advises people who use Tydemy to continue taking it but to contact their health care provider to determine an alternate birth control plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now retired from the automotive business Butch Oustalet is focused on growing his charitable...
Butch “Big O” Oustalet sells dealerships, turning focus to charity
We saw major congestion for about an hour in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash cleared after causing congestion on 1-10 in Jackson Co.
Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
GUILTY: Jury finds suspect in fatal I-10 road rage incident guilty of manslaughter
In Jackson County, there have been a string of break-ins and burglaries.
Jackson County neighbors take a stand against crime
29-year-old, John Ross McElhenney, of Biloxi, MS
Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Man accused of scamming religious groups out of more than $32 million
In this 2023 artist illustration by Alberto Gennari, Perucetus colossus is reconstructed in its...
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened in the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 near LA line causes congestion
This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows James Phillip Barnes. The...
Florida set to execute inmate James Phillip Barnes in nurse’s 1988 hammer killing
FILE - People comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, Feb. 15,...
The Parkland school massacre will be reenacted, with gunfire, in lawsuit against sheriff’s deputy