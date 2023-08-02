WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest

Wednesday’s Forecast

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
By Wesley Williams
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

I hope you’re ready for another scorching day. Plan on partly cloudy skies with a chance for thunderstorms today. But, that’s not the main concern. The heat is the main focus. Highs will soar into the upper 90s and even up to around 100 in a few spots, making it feel like a furnace out there. The heat index is expected to reach dangerous levels, potentially hitting a staggering 110 degrees! This kind of extreme heat can be dangerous. So, I urge you all to take this seriously. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and be sure to check on vulnerable family members and neighbors. This heatwave is showing no signs of letting up, and we need to take precautions to protect ourselves throughout the coming weeks. Please, let’s look out for each other and stay safe out there.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
GUILTY: Jury finds suspect in fatal I-10 road rage incident guilty of manslaughter
29-year-old, John Ross McElhenney, of Biloxi, MS
Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
To learn more information on how to volunteer, you can contact 228-990-4222.
Moss Point Mayor puts two-week suspension on debris cleanup
Miss. man allegedly attempts sex with 12-year-old. That 12-year-old was an undercover cop.

Latest News

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Heat Advisory for Wednesday
Dangerous heat
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Staying incredibly hot this week
Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast