Wednesday’s Forecast

I hope you’re ready for another scorching day. Plan on partly cloudy skies with a chance for thunderstorms today. But, that’s not the main concern. The heat is the main focus. Highs will soar into the upper 90s and even up to around 100 in a few spots, making it feel like a furnace out there. The heat index is expected to reach dangerous levels, potentially hitting a staggering 110 degrees! This kind of extreme heat can be dangerous. So, I urge you all to take this seriously. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and be sure to check on vulnerable family members and neighbors. This heatwave is showing no signs of letting up, and we need to take precautions to protect ourselves throughout the coming weeks. Please, let’s look out for each other and stay safe out there.

