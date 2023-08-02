WATCH: GMM ‘On the Road’ in Moss Point one month after tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Good Morning Mississippi crew hit the road and headed out to Moss Point Wednesday morning for a special live broadcast, more than a month after a devastating tornado ripped through the area.

Below you can watch each segment from the show, giving you an idea of where the recovery and relief process stands for the still-struggling city.

We speak with residents, officials, volunteers and others- all part of Moss Point’s story.

If you would like to help those in need, you can donate through the United Way for Jackson & George Counties. Visit wlox.com/rebuildmosspoint.

Volunteer efforts are also still needed. Call New Life Disaster Relief at 228-596-0390 to see how you can help.

Chet Landry spoke with MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney to get an update on where the relief process stands more than a month after the storm.

Jaimee Dorris sits down with a well-known Moss Point resident who says the tornado only showed how strong the city is when its people band together.

Two Moss Point High School volleyball players reflect on terrifying memories from when the tornado hit the gymnasium during a summer practice.

Wesley Williams gives us a look at the path and intensity of Moss Point's rare tornado.

On today's 'In Their Shoes,' Jaimee Dorris introduces us to Ken Wetzel, a man who got started volunteering after Hurricane Katrina and never stopped.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight says cleaning up the city is the main priority at the moment.

Bill Snyder catches up with Dr. Oswago Harper, Moss Point School District Superintendent, about how the district responded to and bounced back after the storm.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.