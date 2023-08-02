WATCH: The 4 O’Clock Show “On the Road” in Moss Point one month after tornado
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 4 O’Clock crew hit the road and headed out to Moss Point Wednesday for a special live broadcast, more than a month after a devastating tornado ripped through the area.
Below, you can watch each segment from the show, giving you an idea of where the recovery and relief process stands for the still-struggling city.
We speak with residents, officials, volunteers, and others- all part of Moss Point’s story.
If you would like to help those in need, you can donate through the United Way for Jackson & George Counties. Visit wlox.com/rebuildmosspoint.
Volunteer efforts are also still needed. Call New Life Disaster Relief at 228-596-0390 to see how you can help.
