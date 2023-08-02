WLOX Careers
WATCH: The 4 O’Clock Show “On the Road” in Moss Point one month after tornado

We speak with residents, officials, volunteers and others- all part of Moss Point’s story of...
We speak with residents, officials, volunteers and others- all part of Moss Point’s story of rebuilding.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 4 O’Clock crew hit the road and headed out to Moss Point Wednesday for a special live broadcast, more than a month after a devastating tornado ripped through the area.

WATCH: Trees uprooted, power lines down, buildings severely damaged after Moss Point tornado

Below, you can watch each segment from the show, giving you an idea of where the recovery and relief process stands for the still-struggling city.

We speak with residents, officials, volunteers, and others- all part of Moss Point’s story.

If you would like to help those in need, you can donate through the United Way for Jackson & George Counties. Visit wlox.com/rebuildmosspoint.

Volunteer efforts are also still needed. Call New Life Disaster Relief at 228-596-0390 to see how you can help.

Mayor Billy Knight discusses the long road to recovery for the City of Moss Point.
Moss Point continues to be in need of donations.
Hope remains alive at First Missionary Baptist Church even after the tornado ripped through a spiritual point of the community
Historical restoration in the city seems to be more challenging after devastating tornado ripped through.

