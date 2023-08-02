TRAFFIC ALERT: 1-10 crash in Jackson Co. causing congestion

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 in Jackson County is causing traffic issues Wednesday morning.

We’re seeing major congestion in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the Gautier Vancleave Road exit 61. Traffic is down to one lane near the crash.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic map shows the congestion stretching for a while, past the Pascagoula River Bridge.

Gautier Police Chief David Bever says there were no injuries in the crash, and it should be cleared up shortly.

