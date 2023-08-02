WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
BTS Photo Contest

TRAFFIC ALERT: 1-10 crash in Jackson Co. causing congestion

We’re seeing major congestion in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the Gautier Vancleave...
We’re seeing major congestion in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the Gautier Vancleave Road exit 61.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash on I-10 in Jackson County is causing traffic issues Wednesday morning.

We’re seeing major congestion in the westbound lanes of I-10 just before the Gautier Vancleave Road exit 61. Traffic is down to one lane near the crash.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic map shows the congestion stretching for a while, past the Pascagoula River Bridge.

Gautier Police Chief David Bever says there were no injuries in the crash, and it should be cleared up shortly.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janvique Entrael Franklin, Jr. (left) and Brandon Box (right)
GUILTY: Jury finds suspect in fatal I-10 road rage incident guilty of manslaughter
29-year-old, John Ross McElhenney, of Biloxi, MS
Biloxi Man sentenced to life without parole for sexual battery of a child
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion after no one wins top prize
To learn more information on how to volunteer, you can contact 228-990-4222.
Moss Point Mayor puts two-week suspension on debris cleanup
Miss. man allegedly attempts sex with 12-year-old. That 12-year-old was an undercover cop.

Latest News

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says a tractor trailer hauling chicken separated from the...
Crews work overnight to clean up I-10 tractor-trailer crash
MDOT says eastbound lanes are what’s being affected now.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic crawling near Ala. state line after 18-wheeler overturns
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), a crash happened near the...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-10 crash in Jackson Co. cleared after closing lanes
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says the tractor-trailer hauling chicken separated from the...
Crews work overnight to clean up I-10 tractor trailer crash