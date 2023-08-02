Jackson County neighbors take a stand against crime

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In Jackson County, there have been a string of break-ins and burglaries. This has led many residents to take a stand within their communities.

One of those break-ins was caught on camera.

“They came in and broke into my personal space, “said James Green.

James Green and his wife were met with a scary image on their Ring doorbell of two people breaking into their cars.

“So, the night before, I had gone out to my truck to get some stuff out of my vehicle. I was in the middle of doing paperwork for school,” said Green.

Green says his usual routine includes locking his truck and putting all windows up. However, this time, he forgot to lock up.

" I came out of my house, walked by my vehicle, and noticed a deputy car down the street talking to a neighbor. Immediately as I noticed that I looked in my vehicle and my console top is up. So I knew something had happened. I opened my property and noticed I was missing some out of my vehicle,” said Green.

Green’s gun was stolen, and the Deputies still haven’t found it.

“When you look at things like breaking into someone’s car, it leads to breaking into their home and other things. My concern for the youth, their aspect, is what’s going to happen or what’s that going to lead to,” said Green.

According to Green, three other firearms and up to $300 were stolen from other vehicles around the neighborhood.

“My wife woke me up and asked if I took our weapon out of the vehicle. I said no. We go out there, and it was gone,” said Kyle Moran.

Moran believes that is the same suspect making rounds throughout the community.

“He’s done it again; six months later, he broke into our vehicle,” said Moran.

Moran and his neighbors are encouraging others to start a neighborhood watch program or invest in security. As well as calling for more charges and consequences for thieves.

“Five neighbors of mine have had their vehicles rummaged through,” said Moran.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.

