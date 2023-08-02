Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Biloxi Indians

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Biloxi Indians opened many peoples eyes in 2022.

The team had a tremendous 5-2 district record and at one point won seven out of eight games.

Last season’s success sets up a difficult road for the 2023 team, something sixth year head coach Katlan French says will help his side get better each week.

“We have a very tough non-division schedule, the toughest non-division we’ve ever had here. I think that’s a testament to recent history,” French said. “The last few years we’ve gotten a lot better. There’s been some dark years in the past where we didn’t have a lot of consistency and we’re just trying to build a consistent and relative program.”

“Back then we weren’t winning like that so teams wanted to play us but now teams don’t want to play us so we’ve got a tougher schedule,” added senior defensive back Bryce Hooker.

Despite Biloxi bringing back their starting quarterback and an experienced receiving core, Biloxi is younger than most, especially in the trenches.

“Every single one of our offensive lineman is new pretty much,” said French. “We lost all five starters there so we’re very young there. I think we only have one senior on our offensive line. I think we only have one senior on our defensive line and that’s from our ones and our twos. Pretty young in the secondary as well. Overall a young team, I think we only return three or four starters on each side of the ball.”

The message for 2023 is simple, work hard and take it one day at a time.

“I feel like we need to communicate and work hard, work really hard,” said Hooker. “We lost a lot of seniors defensively so we’ve got to work hard and we’ll be straight.”

‘All I can do right now is take it one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time, and practice harder than ever, that’s all I can do,” added senior linebacker Jayce Cummings.

The group of seniors entering their final season of high school football have experienced the high and lows of what the sport has to offer, with one last ride on the horizon, the group is looking to make lasting memories as they give it everything they’ve got.

“I’ve had a lot of good memories, I have some bad memories but we’re just going to go out there and give it our all, every play, every down, every day,” said senior quarterback Zach Marlin.

“I’m taking in everything really, it’s my last high school football season, so I’m just taking in everything,” added Hooker.

“The memories of all my friends and the joys of high school football, it’s amazing,” said Cummings.

Biloxi will open up the season with the Shrimp Bowl, taking on Stone.

