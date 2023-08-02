Construction workers battle intense heat on the Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Construction crews on the Gulf Coast remain busy while an intense heat wave tore through the area on Tuesday.

The intense heat has workers rushing for shade and chugging water, with heat index values between 110 and 115.

Jeffrey Stewart and his colleagues battled the intense heat as they worked to bring life to a new carwash in Biloxi.

Stewart said he’s been a construction worker for years, and working in the upper 90s is the norm.

“I’m 60 years old been doing it quite a while,” Stewart said. “There’s no getting used to it. It’s just dealing with it.”

He said the sweltering temperatures have been rough, but when you have to put food on the table, you have to have patience.

“You got to feed the family; it’s a necessity you must have, and you must have your Powerade,” he said.

In Gulfport, the sun beats down on workers building the Coast Transit Authority Tramway on Highway 90.

Coast Transit Authority Executive Director Kevin Coggin said the $16.5 million project is three months ahead of schedule.

“We’ve just got a great crew out there, and we couldn’t be prouder of the progress they’re making,” Coggin said. “It’s a great product the taxpayers are really going to enjoy.”

Phyllis Jorden, a supervisor at Landmark Contracting, LLC, said she’s urging their workers to do their part and stay healthy.

“We make sure they take apple breaks and get cool down properly, and everybody knows when they’re overheated, and all they have to do is let us know, and we’ll let them go take a break and cool down and keep anybody from falling out,” Jorden said. “You can’t afford for people to fall out and lose them at work.”

