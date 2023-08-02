Butch “Big O” Oustalet sells dealerships, turning focus to charity

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Butch Oustalet’s Ford and Mazda dealerships now bear the name “J. Allen”. The long-time Toyota dealer purchased the two Gulfport dealerships and one in Wiggins. The dealerships opened under the new name on Tuesday.

Butch Oustalet’s name first appeared on a Gulfport dealership sign in 1985. In the years following, Oustalet became better known as the Big “O” from his commercials.

“It’s surprising that even in travels around the country, people recognize me from the commercials,” said Oustalet. “They’ll say, “Big O,” what are you doing here?”

The days of making car deals are over for Oustalet; he said it just felt like the right time to turn over the keys.

“I wanted to make sure the business would grow, the people would make more money, and under Jonathan Allen, they will,” said Oustalet.

He may not be greeting customers anymore, but Oustalet is looking forward.

“Today is the first day of my new life,” said Oustalet.

His new life is focused on helping others with the Butch Oustalet Foundation.

“I want to make it a better Coast, and it takes money to do that,” Oustalet said.

The foundation’s impacts are felt at the Lighthouse Academy for Dyslexia in Ocean Springs, St. James Catholic School, and the Home of Grace. The next mission Oustalet wants to take up is helping the homeless.

“We need to do more of the giving, let’s help them with something to eat, someplace to stay and most importantly let’s help them with a word of encouragement,” said Oustalet.

To help expand charitable opportunities, Oustalet is turning to Laura Lacoste as the executive director of his foundation.

“I’m hoping that through expanding these ventures that even more people in the community will be inspired, motivated and look at the model he has set and to reach out and help serve a need anywhere one exists,” said Lacoste.

The spirit of giving comes from Butch’s father, Bubba Oustalet, also a long-time dealership owner. After spending 54 years in the car business, Oustalet is planning to continue his family’s legacy of doing good things.

“I hope when I go and the Lord takes me that no one says I was a good businessman; I hope they say I was a good person and I helped a lot of people,” Oustalet said. “That’s what I want to be known by.”

The Oustalet family tradition of working in the automotive business started with Butch’s great-grandfather.

