Authorities: Mississippi couple invite elderly friend to live with them, then begin stealing from him

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Chickasaw County couple was arrested for allegedly stealing money from an elderly man.

Robert and Martha Henson were arrested and charged with false pretense and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

That vulnerable adult is 77-year-old Charles Farned.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office reported that Robert Henson, who is a long-time friend of Farned, invited Charles Farned to move out of a nursing home and into his and his wife’s home.

During Farned’s stay, the Hensons allegedly began stealing money from Farned and manipulating finances he received through government or retirement benefits.

Bonds have been set at $50,000 each for the Hensons.

