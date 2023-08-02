WLOX Careers
Another day of brutal heat

Another blazing hot day
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
No surprise, it’s another blazing hot and humid day! We’ll be in the upper 90s this afternoon, and the heat index will be as high as 110 at times. All of South Mississippi will be under another Heat Advisory today. While a few hit or miss showers and storms are possible, many of us will remain dry.

The sky will remain mostly clear overnight tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday are going to be just as hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Once again, the heat index will be as high as 110. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

The intense heat and humidity will stick around into Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 90s, and each day has the chance for a few hit or miss storms.

