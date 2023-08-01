Tuesday’s Forecast

Today, plan on partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers. But, of course, the main focus continues to be the heat. The high temperature will soar to a sweltering 98 to 100 degrees. And here’s the kicker: we’re looking at a dangerous heat index ranging from 106 to 111 degrees. That’s no joke! The chance of rain is only 10% to 20%. So, we’re not getting much relief there. This entire week, the real concern is that each day the heat index is expected to approach or even exceed a blazing 110 degrees. It’s crucial to take precautions: find air conditioning often, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water (even if you don’t feel thirsty), and don’t forget to check on the elderly, ill neighbors, and family members. And let’s not leave our furry friends out; bring your pets indoors or provide them with shade and ample water. Safety first, folks!

