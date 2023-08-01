Stennis International Airport announces new director

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, Stennis International Airport announced a new director.

Austin Jenkins is the newest addition to the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission (HCPHC) team as the airport’s director. Jenkins started with HCPHC Monday.

“After conducting a regional search, we are ecstatic to add a professional like Austin to our team at HCPHC,” said Blaine LaFontaine, CEO of HCPHC. “We believe his passion for Mississippi and his aviation experience with operations, emerging technology, traffic control towers and capital programs will provide immediate value to Stennis International Airport.”

Jenkins previously served as Airport Operations Manager with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) where he was responsible for day-to-day operations of the FAA 139 commercial service airport (JAN), as well as Hawkins Field (HKS).

In this role, Jenkins was the direct liaison to the FAA and TSA, in addition to internal and external stakeholders. His role also included emergency management oversight.

Jenkins graduated from Delta State University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Commercial Aviation. Jenkins is a certified member with the American Association of Airport Executives and an active committee member with Airports Council International (ACI-NA).

Jenkins is an FAA licensed commercial pilot with instrument rating and also holds an FAA remote pilot certificate.

