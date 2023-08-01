WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Stennis International Airport announces new director

Austin Jenkins is the newest addition to the HCPHC team as the airport’s director.
Austin Jenkins is the newest addition to the HCPHC team as the airport’s director.(Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday morning, Stennis International Airport announced a new director.

Austin Jenkins is the newest addition to the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission (HCPHC) team as the airport’s director. Jenkins started with HCPHC Monday.

“After conducting a regional search, we are ecstatic to add a professional like Austin to our team at HCPHC,” said Blaine LaFontaine, CEO of HCPHC. “We believe his passion for Mississippi and his aviation experience with operations, emerging technology, traffic control towers and capital programs will provide immediate value to Stennis International Airport.”

Jenkins previously served as Airport Operations Manager with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) where he was responsible for day-to-day operations of the FAA 139 commercial service airport (JAN), as well as Hawkins Field (HKS).

In this role, Jenkins was the direct liaison to the FAA and TSA, in addition to internal and external stakeholders. His role also included emergency management oversight.

Jenkins graduated from Delta State University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Commercial Aviation. Jenkins is a certified member with the American Association of Airport Executives and an active committee member with Airports Council International (ACI-NA).

Jenkins is an FAA licensed commercial pilot with instrument rating and also holds an FAA remote pilot certificate.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says
Joseph Rohrbacker in court, March 2023.
Man who killed Hancock County deputy sentenced to life in prison
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
The notice is due to technical and electrical issues received during Sunday night’s storm.
Moss Point issues city-wide boil water notice

Latest News

Magnolia Soap opens August 4th in the Promenade.
Magnolia Soap to open at The Promenade in D’Iberville
15 small business owners receive a check.
Mississippi Power, Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce award 15 small business owners with grants
FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept....
Car buyers bear a heavy burden as Federal Reserve keeps raising rates: Auto-loan rejections are up
Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is often called a “tax-free weekend,” but it actually starts...
What you need to know before shopping on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday