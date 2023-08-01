Staying incredibly hot this week

Once again, it was incredibly hot today! The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and we won’t cool down too much. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be another blazing hot and humid day. Highs will reach the upper 90s, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. The heat index could get as high as 110 by the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but a few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.

This heat and humidity will continue throughout the whole week and into the weekend. High temperatures Thursday through Saturday will be in the upper 90s. The humidity will cause the heat index to be as high as 110 at times. Each day will also bring a chance for hit or miss showers and storms.

