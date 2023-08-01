Salvation Army Kroc Center offering ways to stay cool during heat wave

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The heat is on, but not for the kids at the Biloxi Kroc Center.

The Kroc Center is ending its summer camp and beginning its after-school care, offering indoor activities to avoid the heat.

“One day this week they went skating and another day they’re going to the movie theater,” said Morgan Shiyou. “Nice cool activities that can take a couple of hours keeping the kids out of the heat during the hottest part of the day.”

Shiyou is the marketing coordinator for the Kroc Center. She says they’ve used all parts of their facilities like the basketball court to keep kids entertained inside while also making sure everyone remains hydrated.

“In the basketball gym we let them run and play and get all those school jitters out and be tired when they come home,” said Shiyou. “They always have water available to them whether they bring a water container or not they do have access to cool water.”

Another group that is taking advantage of the center is the Mississippi Prep football team.

“We’ve done a great job as a coaching staff from the top up with our owner to the head coach adjusting and keeping these players hydrated,” said Matthew Lipham.

Coach Lipham is the offensive coordinator for the team. He says the players would condition in the mornings and work out in the center’s gym in the evenings to avoid the heat.

“I think that did really well for them as far as getting them in shape during practice, not just during conditioning in the morning time,” said Coach Lipham.

Coach Lipham says he and the team are grateful for the center and look forward to continuing to use it to keep the players safe.

“We’re so blessed to be a part of this with them. They help us out anytime we need them and vice versa,” said Coach Lipham. “So we’re so grateful for this because not a lot of prep centers across the country don’t have this opportunity.”

The center says their social services are in need of water and cooling rags. If you would like to donate, you can drop them off there or at any Salvation Army site.

