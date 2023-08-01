WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July
BTS Photo Contest

Moss Point Mayor puts two-week suspension on debris cleanup

To learn more information on how to volunteer, you can contact 228-990-4222.
To learn more information on how to volunteer, you can contact 228-990-4222.(WLOX)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Moss Point has put cleanup recovery efforts on pause following last month’s tornado.

On Sunday, Mayor Billy Knight took to Facebook to make the announcement. In a video clip, he thanked those who’ve provided a helping hand in cleaning up the debris thus far. He goes on to say that the city “is going to shut down all of the debris pickups for the next two weeks.

Mayor Knight tells WLOX that he wants to give everyone a chance to regroup and remove the remaining debris before resuming the cleanup support on Aug. 14.

Although much progress has been made it will continue to be a long road to recovery for residents impacted by the storm. Once the two-week suspension is lifted, the mayor says they will need more volunteer assistance and manpower.

“It’s really going to depend on how much we can get the debris and the big trees that are in the backyards and that kind of thing because the city can’t go on private property,” says Mayor Knight. “Since we can’t go on private property, we really need our citizens to help us get volunteers to help them get those big trees cut up and moved to the street. That is a big concern that I have.”

To learn more information on how to volunteer, you can contact 228-990-4222.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Joseph Rohrbacker in court, March 2023.
Man who killed Hancock County deputy sentenced to life in prison
Magnolia Soap opens August 4th in the Promenade.
Magnolia Soap to open at The Promenade in D’Iberville
The notice is due to technical and electrical issues received during Sunday night’s storm.
Moss Point issues city-wide boil water notice

Latest News

The “Coastal Mississippi Alphabet” is available at several locally owned stores across South...
Coast Life: The ABCs of the Mississippi Coast
Federal judge blocks new voting law pitched as a way to combat ‘ballot harvesting’
“Thank you to all of Mississippi’s Gold Star Children for your service to our state and...
MIA soldier’s daughter helps win national, state and local recognition for Gold Star children
Following one Biloxi woman’s unrelenting effort to have August 1 declared as “Gold Star...
MIA soldier’s daughter helps win national, state and local recognition for Gold Star children