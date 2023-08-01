Jackson County Sheriff candidates forum addresses community issues

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - With state and county elections fast approaching, candidates for Jackson County Sheriff are weighing in on community issues during a public forum.

John Ledbetter, Louie Miller, Robbie O’Bryant, and Robert Blocker answer questions ranging from engagement with citizens, mental health for officers, and diversity and inclusion in the sheriff’s office.

Another topic is how they plan to tackle the volume of crime following a recent car break-in at a home in Vancleave.

“You got to put the manpower out there to hunt them down, hold them accountable for their actions for what they’re doing. If they’re seeing units in the neighborhoods on a regular basis, it’ll put the burglaries in another county,” said Miller.

O’Bryant and Ledbetter believe it’s going to take a community wide effort.

“That includes a neighborhood watch program. They sort of diminished over time for various reasons and those are important to bring back. We have to increase our patrol. There’s a small number within the sheriff’s office. Unless you really grow the officers that are on the streets, you’re going to continue to have these issues,” said O’Bryant.

“Just a coverage of patrol cars in an area that’s one thing. To get the words out to have citizens to double the locals on their car doors to make sure their not leaving valuables overnight because unfortunately there are those who are attracted to those cars and look in windows and steal those valuables,” said Ledbetter.

Blocker calls for drug initiatives to help diminish dealers targeting homes.

“People are stealing to provide and purchase narcotics. We need to get our narcotics task force back on the streets but also, we need to get more boots on the ground. Less supervisors at the sheriff’s department and more people out patrolling the neighborhood. I’m going to put my cellphone on the sheriff’s departments website so when you call and ask for the sheriff you can actually talk to me,” said Blocker.

With the primaries next week, candidates share why their vying to be Jackson County Sheriff.

“I have 36 plus years of law enforcement. 10 years with the FBI and run our task force for six years and a tremendous amount of experience,” said Miller.

“I spent my entire life growing up in the sheriff’s office. I started there in 95 as a new patrol and grew from there. I spent my career gong through he different divisions in the sheriff’s office to get a good understanding and actually working with the citizens of the county,” said O’Bryant.

“The county where I’m born and raised. I love Jackson County and I want to continue to serve Jackson County. I think I’m the best candidate because of my career path that I’ve been afforded the past 22 years in law enforcement,” sai d Ledbetter.

“I spent my entire career 27 years in the sheriff’s office. I worked for some good bosses and some bad bosses. I grew up in the sheriff’s office, I know how it operates. I worked every area of this county as a patrol officer and as a supervisoR,” said Blocker.

Primary elections are August 8th.

