GUILTY: Jury finds suspect in fatal I-10 road rage incident guilty of manslaughter

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday afternoon, a jury found Janvique Entrael Franklin Jr. guilty of manslaughter. He’s the man accused of killing Brandon Box of Gulfport in May 2020. Franklin is set to be sentenced next Wednesday.

The story of Box’s death on I-10 was in the news for weeks in 2020 as authorities searched for a suspect. They knew a man had fired multiple shots at Box’s truck during a Memorial Day weekend road rage incident. Finally, on July 17, 2020 Franklin was arrested in Hammond, Louisiana.

This week we learned new details of the case as Franklin stood trial.

Special Agent Jason Gazzo with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) testified Tuesday morning. He said MBI received a call about a road rage incident on I-10 where a motorist had been shot just around 5:29 p.m. on May 25.

MBI responded to the 51 mile marker on the westbound side of the interstate, where they found a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup with a trailer attached. The driver, Box, had already been transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest.

Gazzo said the passenger of the truck was still on scene, and investigators noticed two bullet holes in the driver’s side of the truck.

The passenger told Gazzo the pair was returning to Mississippi from Florida. The passenger also told him that around the 69 mile marker, they made a lane change from right to left, causing a small SUV to veer off the roadway. This was the beginning of the road rage incident between the vehicles.

Video of Franklin’s initial interrogation with law enforcement played in court Tuesday. In this footage, Franklin described the same situation; he said the victim cut him off on the interstate, causing him to veer off the road.

The passenger said at the 63 mile marker, an object was thrown from the SUV into the bed of the truck, causing a lot of smoke. This object was later identified by Franklin and a tipster as a firework.

The passenger in Box’s truck said they pulled over the assess the situation, before continuing to drive, catching up with the SUV and pulling up to the right side of it.

Franklin, in his initial interrogation, claimed the victim pursued him before he fired two shots at the victim’s truck. Franklin said he was trying to shoot the victim’s tires.

Instead, a bullet passed through the driver’s side door and struck Box in the chest, penetrated his heart and lodged in his right shoulder. The second bullet penetrated the rear door on the driver’s side of Box’s truck.

The passenger said Box then told him he had been shot. He said he assisted Box in moving the truck safely to the right of the roadway near the 51 mile marker.

In responding to the state trooper’s report, the passenger made a comment that he told Box to stop or let it go during the course of the road rage incident.

A tipster reported to Crime Stoppers that they saw a firework thrown into the bed of a truck and identified law enforcement - a state trooper and Gautier Police officer - on I-10 not far from the incident. Gautier PD dashcam footage captured the white SUV and Doge Ram pickup, from which the tipster identified the defendant’s SUV.

MBI pulled license plate reader data near the Louisiana state line, which scanned the license plate of a white SUV- a 2021 Ford Eco Sport.

Investigators determined the vehicle was rented from Enterprise Car Rental in Hammond by the mother of Franklin’s girlfriend. Gazzo testified that after searching databases, it was found that the phone number and email listed on the rental agreement belonged to Franklin.

MBI then contacted Hammond Police after learning that on the same day of the shooting, Hammond PD responded to Franklin’s home for a domestic dispute between Franklin, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s brother. Hammond PD noted there was luggage in the home with a 9 mm Glock laid on top.

After discovering these details, investigators had enough probable cause for a search warrant of Franklin’s residence. The warrant was executed by Hammond PD and MBI Special Agent Gazzo who said the 9 mm Glock was recovered from the home and later identified as the same gun used in the killing.

Family told police that Franklin was driving the SUV, and his brother, girlfriend, and cousin were passengers. The group was traveling from vacation in Florida back to Hammond, Louisiana when the incident occurred.

In court, the defense brought up Box’s toxicology report, which showed the presence of amphetamines and methamphetamines, along with THC. State troopers also noted the smell of marijuana in Box’s truck. The passenger of Box’s truck admitted to smoking weed in the hours leading up to the incident, but no paraphernalia or narcotics were recovered from Box’s truck.

Gazzo mentioned in court the amphetamine in the toxicology report is consistent with anti-anxiety medication. It was not determined if Box was impaired by the substances during the incident.

No weapons were found in Box’s truck.

