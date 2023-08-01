Countdown to Kickoff 2023: Moss Point Tigers

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point Tigers are hitting the field this season with new head coach John Feaster, who’s coming over from Stone.

“This is something I prayed for many years ago and God has blessed me with this opportunity and I’m going to do the best I can to be grateful and thankful for,” said Feaster.

He says they have about ten seniors on the team but a large junior class behind them, he says over the summer he wanted to install his coaching style and build consistency within the team.

“We really worked on finishing this summer, trying to teach the kids how to finish and play a complete game and finish strong, our motto is bring your best, that’s the only thing we ask to bring your best,” said Feaster. “Everybody wants quick success, the quick moment, the highlight but I preach consistency. Just be consistent in whatever you do and I feel like you’ll be rewarded for it in the end.”

But the off-season hasn’t been an easy one after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Moss Point and damaged some of the football facilities.

They say they’ve been able to press on with the support of the community behind them.

“We took a couple steps back but we preach and teach adversity every day,” said Feaster. “This community needs something to rally around and they want to rally around us so we have to give them something. We have to give them something.”

All of that work starts on the field, with senior running back Taboris Charles working on every part of his game coming into his final season with the Tigers.

“Everything honestly, from footwork, I went over the film from last year and found some errors I made and bettered them,” said Charles. “With Coach Feaster we started work on bag drills, helping with footwork, catching out of the backfield, stuff like that.”

For junior lineman DeShawn Feazell, he’s been working on off-the-field leadership and building a bond with his teammates.

“Just getting my teammates better,” said Feazell. “Football is a team sport, you can be a Dandy Dozen and it could just be you but without your team, you can’t win a state championship. So just bettering my team and bettering me too and making everybody feel positive and wanted.

Coach Feaster says he’s hoping to bring the Tigers back to state title prominence but knows it’ll take time... buy-in.. and hard work.

“That’s the plan to work toward that. Working toward that goes back to bringing the best version of yourself each and every day and that’s the goal man, give the community something to be proud of,” he said.

The Tigers are set to take on Pascagoula in the Battle of the Cats to open up the season.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.