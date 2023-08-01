WLOX Careers
Coast Life: The ABCs of the Mississippi Coast

The “Coastal Mississippi Alphabet” is available at several locally owned stores across South...
The "Coastal Mississippi Alphabet" is available at several locally owned stores across South Mississippi.(WLOX)
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the first things we all learn is our ABCs, and one Ocean Springs children’s book author is using the Coast Life as a teaching building block.

“I really like where I live, it is such a great place and I wanted other people to know about all of the special things we have here,” Rebecca Giles said.

Giles spotlights those special things one letter at a time in her book, called “Coastal Mississippi Alphabet.” She has a background in early childhood education and always wanted to write a children’s book.

When sitting at a red light in Gulfport, the ideas started falling into place.

”I just went we’ve got the beach; we’re going to get the aquarium and then all of a sudden it was like aquarium, beach, let’s do an alphabet book,” Giles said.

“I really like where I live, it is such a great place and I wanted other people to know about...
"I really like where I live, it is such a great place and I wanted other people to know about all of the special things we have here."(WLOX)

The “Coastal Mississippi Alphabet” is a tool parents like Taylor Hertzke from Gautier can use to teach their children.

”I think it helps them remember letters of the alphabet where they can recognize things in their daily life and making those connections is good for learning,” said Hertzke.

Children aren’t the only ones learning from the book. It’s a good newcomers guide for Ashley Feldman who just moved to Ocean Springs from Utah.

”I think we want to get it, it’s so cute and so specific to the unique things here,” said Feldman.

Finding a word for all the letters of the alphabet did come with a few challenges for Giles.

”I couldn’t actually come up with a word for X, so I got creative and used the railroad crossing sign the X for X,” said Giles.

Along with reading her book to groups of children like, Giles also teaches education at the University of South Alabama. Since first publishing the “Coastal Mississippi Alphabet” in 2021 she’s co-authored a similar book for the neighboring state of Alabama.

”That one was dedicated to my children my sons were both born while we were living in Mobile, Alabama,” said Giles. “It was a natural follow-up to the Coastal Mississippi.”

”It’s just a way to share what we know about the Coast in terms of our culture, traditions, our...
"It's just a way to share what we know about the Coast in terms of our culture, traditions, our food and activities with those who aren't familiar,"(WLOX)

Giles hopes her words or letters have helped others develop the same type of love for the place she calls home.

”It’s just a way to share what we know about the Coast in terms of our culture, traditions, our food and activities with those who aren’t familiar,” said Giles.

The “Coastal Mississippi Alphabet” is available at several locally owned stores across South Mississippi.

You can also order it on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Coastal-Mississippi-Alphabet-Rebecca-Giles/dp/1734495049

