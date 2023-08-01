Airbrush t-shirts making a comeback for summer tourists

WLOX Careers
By Bill Snyder
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The days of going on summer vacations, heading to the beach, and needing an airbrushed t-shirt have returned.

“It’s really popular right now. It’s kind of trendy,” said Todd Stillwell, one of four airbrush artists working at Sharkheads in Biloxi.

This summer, he and his colleagues have been busy every day from open to close with all types of airbrush orders. Sharkheads is one of the few shops where you can get airbrush merchandise.

“It’s something that’s been going around on Tik-Tok,” Stillwell said. “On weekends, Friday evenings, Saturdays, and even Sunday mornings, it’s really crazy. At times, we have four artists trying to keep up.”

Fran Smith from Natchitoches, LA, remembers the old airbrush days, and that’s why she is getting airbrush shirts done for her family.

“I wanted my kids to experience it, and I brought two of them with me on vacation, so when I saw it, I had to get them to come over here,” Smith said.

Forrest and Brooke are vacationing from Huntsville, AL, and getting matching shirts.

“I’ve wanted to do this for so many years, and I’m excited we can finally do it,” Brooke said.

