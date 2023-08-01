Airbrush t-shirts making a comeback for summer tourists

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The days of going on summer vacations, heading to the beach, and needing an airbrushed t-shirt have returned.

“It’s really popular right now. It’s kind of trendy,” said Todd Stillwell, one of four airbrush artists working at Sharkheads in Biloxi.

This summer, he and his colleagues have been busy every day from open to close with all types of airbrush orders. Sharkheads is one of the few shops where you can get airbrush merchandise.

“It’s something that’s been going around on Tik-Tok,” Stillwell said. “On weekends, Friday evenings, Saturdays, and even Sunday mornings, it’s really crazy. At times, we have four artists trying to keep up.”

At Sharkheads in Biloxi, Todd & the other airbrush artists have been going non stop this summer painting, caps, hats, seashells, etc. Sharkheads is one of the few places where you can get an airbrushed item, and it's also become popular thanks to social media trends.

Fran Smith from Natchitoches, LA, remembers the old airbrush days, and that’s why she is getting airbrush shirts done for her family.

“I wanted my kids to experience it, and I brought two of them with me on vacation, so when I saw it, I had to get them to come over here,” Smith said.

Forrest and Brooke are vacationing from Huntsville, AL, and getting matching shirts.

“I’ve wanted to do this for so many years, and I’m excited we can finally do it,” Brooke said.

