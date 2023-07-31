WLOX Careers
Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says

George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile...
George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama Monday morning.(George County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Lucedale man wanted for the murder of his wife has been arrested, Sheriff Keith Havard confirms.

Sheriff Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama Monday morning.

Friday, law enforcement announced a warrant for McIntosh’s arrest after human remains, thought to belong to his wife, were found a week prior on July 21.

George Co. law enforcement searching for suspect accused of murdering wife

His wife, 31-year-old Kayla Brooke Crawford, had been missing since March.

Officials believe the remains found near the Movella community are Crawford’s, but they are waiting on official DNA confirmation.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Havard says other information should be released soon.

